LANCASTER — Jane Winfield Boyce Carroll died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Born April 3, 1940, in Lumberton, N.C., she was the second daughter of the late Ted Boyce and Elsie Crew Boyce. Educated in the Lancaster public schools, she graduated in the class of 1958 from Lancaster High School and enjoyed lifelong friendships with class members. In 1962, she graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and was a member of the first four-year nursing (BSN) class. While at USC, she was a member of the Student Senate, president of the Student Nurses Association, a delegate to the National Student Nurses’ Convention, a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, received the Medical Auxiliary Award for Outstanding Nursing Senior Student and was selected for inclusion in Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. In 1965, Jane graduated from Emory University with a master’s degree in maternal child nursing.
Prior to her death, her professional work experience included staff nurse at Emory University Hospital, staff nurse at York General Hospital and DHEC maternal child consultant for the Upper Savannah Health District. She taught in the Clemson University BSN Nursing Program and ended her nursing career as an associate professor of nursing for USC Lancaster, where she taught for 29 years. Jane loved her association with her students and maintained contact with many of them following their graduation. In 1982, Jane received the Professor of the Year award for distinguished teaching. She very much enjoyed the relationships and closeness of the USCL faculty and staff in her years of employment there.
Jane was the first certified Lamaze childbirth educator in the state of South Carolina in 1967 and was the first to have prenatal Lamaze classes in the cities of Rock Hill, Honea Path, Greenville and Lancaster.
Jane returned to Lancaster with her children in 1975 and enjoyed an active role in First United Methodist Church until her death. She served on numerous committees including the Staff Parish Relations Committee, the Mary Circle of the UMW, the Chancel Choir, the Connections Committee, the Nominating Committee and the Administrative Board, and was a Sunday school teacher at various times, including adult and children’s classes.
Of all the roles and accomplishments in her life, Jane always considered her greatest joy in life to be that of mother and grandmother. She dearly loved her children, Wynne and Crew, and her five grandchildren, as well as her extended family.
Jane was predeceased by her parents and her son, Robert Crew Carroll.
She is survived by her longtime loving special companion, Jimmy Barton; her daughter, Wynne Carroll FitzPatrick and her husband, Dan, of Marietta, Ga; her sister, Sara Crew Thompson of Columbia; her cousins, Robert (Bob) Staton of Lexington and Mary Katherine (Katty) Hite of Cayce; her daughter-in-law Anne Dodge Carpenter and her husband Jim, of Broomfield, Colo.; her beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Joshua, Mya and Tai; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private burial service with family was held Nov. 7. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Nov. 19, conducted by the Rev. Neal Woods. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jane Boyce Carroll Nursing scholarship, Educational Foundation, USC Lancaster, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721; or First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving Jane’s family.