LANCASTER — Jane Winfield Boyce Carroll died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

Born April 3, 1940, in Lumberton, N.C., she was the second daughter of the late Ted Boyce and Elsie Crew Boyce. Educated in the Lancaster public schools, she graduated in the class of 1958 from Lancaster High School and enjoyed lifelong friendships with class members. In 1962, she graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and was a member of the first four-year nursing (BSN) class. While at USC, she was a member of the Student Senate, president of the Student Nurses Association, a delegate to the National Student Nurses’ Convention, a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, received the Medical Auxiliary Award for Outstanding Nursing Senior Student and was selected for inclusion in Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. In 1965, Jane graduated from Emory University with a master’s degree in maternal child nursing.

