SUPPLY, N.C. — Mrs. Janie Fletcher Dabney, 93, formerly of Lancaster, died Dec. 27, 2022, at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Janie was born in Kershaw, a daughter of the late Landy Wood Fletcher and late Ida Mildred Blackmon Fletcher.
Janie is survived by one grandson, David McCall; and many nieces and nephews.
Janie is preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Dabney; daughter, Sharon Dabney McCall; sister, Mildred Mitchell.
Since no service is planned, a visitation will be hosted by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. Entombment is in Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.