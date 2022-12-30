SUPPLY, N.C. — Mrs. Janie Fletcher Dabney, 93, formerly of Lancaster and widow of the late James Carroll Dabney, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C.
She retired from the L&C Railroad in Lancaster.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, 803-285-8000.