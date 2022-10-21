JB White, also known as “Buck,” 79, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
A son of the late Walter White and the late Sarah Threatt White, he was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen will officiate. Burial is in Flint Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was held 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Survivors include three sisters, Mary Booker, Rose Whit and Polly Mungo; three brothers, Willie White, John White and Rick White.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.