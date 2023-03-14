LANCASTER — Mrs. Jean Hayes Belk, 91, widow of Paul Manly Belk, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
She was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Lancaster, the daughter of Cecil Shelton Hayes and Inez Hinson Hayes. Mrs. Belk was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, where she was a constant and welcoming presence, unfailingly and warmly greeting every newcomer. A dedicated public servant, she served as assistant director at the Lancaster County Library and several times as interim director for 42 years, treating every visitor with the same warm smile and easy grace she demonstrated at church. A devoted wife, her attention was initially snagged by Paul as he cruised by her house every afternoon on his Harley, a move that led to a successful and happy 59-year marriage. In her later years, she enjoyed water aerobics with friends and doted endlessly on her four beloved grandsons.
Mrs. Belk is survived by a daughter, Pamela Belk Rogers of Lancaster; a son, Paul Hayes Belk of Lancaster; two brothers, Bruce Hayes of Lancaster and Jerry Hayes of Myrtle Beach; and three grandsons, Jordan Rogers, Bryce Belk and Lawson Belk.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Devitt Rogers Jr.; and three sisters, Betty Willingham, Joan Sapp and Billie Carol Stevens.
A service to celebrate her life was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Renee Garrison officiating. A private committal was held immediately after, with the family receiving friends and loved ones in the fellowship hall of Hopewell afterward.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3756 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, No. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
