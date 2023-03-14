LANCASTER — Mrs. Jean Hayes Belk, 91, widow of Paul Manly Belk, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

She was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Lancaster, the daughter of Cecil Shelton Hayes and Inez Hinson Hayes. Mrs. Belk was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, where she was a constant and welcoming presence, unfailingly and warmly greeting every newcomer. A dedicated public servant, she served as assistant director at the Lancaster County Library and several times as interim director for 42 years, treating every visitor with the same warm smile and easy grace she demonstrated at church. A devoted wife, her attention was initially snagged by Paul as he cruised by her house every afternoon on his Harley, a move that led to a successful and happy 59-year marriage. In her later years, she enjoyed water aerobics with friends and doted endlessly on her four beloved grandsons.

