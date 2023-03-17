Jeffrey “Jeff” Allen Smith, 53, of Lenoir, N.C., passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 24, 1969, in Lancaster, to Joyce Plyler Smith and the late Ronald M. Smith.
Mr. Smith was the hardest-working man his family and friends knew, as well as the best roofer in Caldwell County. He was always willing to help anyone in need and loved to talk to everyone he met. Jeff will be remembered for the unwavering love and devotion he had for his family, friends and his community.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother include his loving wife, Crystal Trivette Smith of the home; two sons, Mason L. Smith and Jesse A. Smith, both of the home; and numerous beloved family and friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
The family would like to sincerely thank the ICU staff and respiratory department of Caldwell Memorial Hospital, the staff of the oncology ICU at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and especially Sierra M., our special angel, for the compassionate care provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes, https://marchofdimes.org/donate.
Online condolences can be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneral
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Smith family.