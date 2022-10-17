LANNWS-10-19-22 JW KNOCKING

Jehovah’s Witnesses Frank Gonzalez, his wife, Tameka, and their son, Alex, of Lancaster have started going door-to-door again to share their faith.

 Jehovah’s Witnesses

Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry this month, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States.

Trending Videos