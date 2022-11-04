Jeremiah Godfrey, 6, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Winnsboro.
He was born on May 27, 2016, in Anniston, Ala., to Shiloh Hillard and Ronald Godfrey.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at United House of Prayer For All People in Winnsboro. Funeral service will follow visitation.
Burial will be held at Manigault Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Final arrangements are entrusted to McCray Funeral Home — Lancaster.