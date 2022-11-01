Jerry Clyburn, 72, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
A son of the late Elijah Clyburn and the late Edna Belk Clyburn, he was born April 3, 1949, in Lancaster.
He is survived by his life companion, Beatrice Morris of Lancaster; sons, Lee Morris and Ricky Morris, both of Lancaster; daughter, Gwendolyn Johnson of Hartsville; two brothers, Albert Clyburn (Hattie) Lancaster and Bruce A. Clyburn of Monroe, N.C.
His funeral service was Thursday, Oct. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating. Burial was private. Viewing was held Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
Condolences to crawfh@comporium.net