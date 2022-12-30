Joan R. McCray, 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at MUSC-Columbia.
Joan R. McCray, 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at MUSC-Columbia.
She was born May 5, 1936, in Lancaster to Nannie Mae Horton and James Samuel Evans.
Visitation was held at noon Friday, Dec. 30, at McCray Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Funeral and burial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Final arrangements entrusted to McCray Funeral Home — Lancaster.