LANCASTER — Jodie Lynn Robinson Adams, 46, died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Jodie was born July 16, 1976, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Jodie Lynn Robinson Adams, 46, died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Jodie was born July 16, 1976, in Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughter, Kenzie Lynne Robinson; grandson, Major Woodward; mom, Diane Lucas Robinson; dad, Jimmy Robinson; sister, Ashley Robinson Moken; brother-in-law, Christopher Moken; and stepdaughter, Breonna Blackmon.
Jodie’s wish was to be cremated, so there will be no burial service. A remembrance/visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Afterward, friends and family are invited to an outside drop-in from 4 to 6 p.m. at 709 Rugby Road, Lancaster.