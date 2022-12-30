Dec. 21, 2022
DANIELSVILLE, Ga. — Johnny was the owner of Porter Construction Printing for 29 years until he retired in 2012.
He is predeceased by his parents, Marcene and Frank Porter; and his brothers, Franklin Broadus Porter II and Robert James Porter.
Left behind are his husband and partner, David Thomas of Danielsville, Ga.; and his sisters, Laura P. Goldsmith (Brooks) of Edisto; Vicki Porter of Columbia; Frankie Porter (Eleanor Craig) of Columbia; and Deborah Thomas of Columbia.
Johnny was the beloved uncle to nine nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will have a celebration of life at a later date.