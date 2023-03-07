John C. Shaffer, 74, of Sheffield, Pa., a lifelong resident of Beaver County, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 4, 2023, at the home of his son Richard and daughter-in-law Kelly Shaffer of Sheffield, Pa., after a period of declining health.
John was born on Aug. 21, 1948, in Beaver Falls, Pa. The son of the late John J. Shaffer and Dorothy (Britton) Zeigler, he was a 1967 graduate of Beaver High School. His career spanned over many years as a project manager for Sargent Electric Co. until his retirement. John was Roman Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in Rochester, Pa. He was quite active in his hobbies and pastimes. He loved the outdoors – especially the beach, where he would relax and go fishing. He played guitar in the band The Poor Souls earlier in life. He loved playing the guitar. He thoroughly loved vegetable gardening and canning. He would share his harvest with neighbors or anyone who might need some fresh vegetables. John had a special love for animals, especially dogs.