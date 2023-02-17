TROUTMAN, N.C. — Mr. John Darrell Stallings, 90, died Feb. 15, 2023.
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Mr. John Darrell Stallings, 90, died Feb. 15, 2023.
There are no services planned, per Mr. Stallings’ wishes.
Mr. Stallings was born July 7, 1932, in Roston, Okla., a son of the late James Ira Stallings and Lena Isenhour Stallings. He was married to the late Betty Stallings.
He is survived by daughters, Deborah Stallings Gilmore (Barry), and Dianne Ledford; granddaughter, Jessica Nicole Smith; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Stallings and Mick Stallings (Ann).
He was preceded in death by his wife; grandson, Nick Orrell; brother, Don Stallings; and sister, Thelma Wilkens.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home of Lancaster is in charge.