John “Eddie” Niles Sr. died in Inglewood, Calif.
He was the son of the late Charlie Niles Sr. and Ada Niles. He was reared in the home of James “Hedrick” and Dorothy Brown in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
John “Eddie” Niles Sr. died in Inglewood, Calif.
He was the son of the late Charlie Niles Sr. and Ada Niles. He was reared in the home of James “Hedrick” and Dorothy Brown in Lancaster.
He was a 1968 graduate of Hillside High School.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Niles; four sons, Marlow K. Niles, John E. Niles Jr., Trayvon Niles and Kywon Niles; one daughter, Angelica Niles; and five sisters.
His funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at Camp Creek AME Zion Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Sign online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.