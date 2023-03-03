HEATH SPRINGS — John T. “J.T.” Phillips, 92, of Heath Springs, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late John Thomas “Tom” Phillips Sr. and Laura Ethel Hilton Phillips. Mr. Phillips retired from Grace Bleachery and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He loved to bowl, play setback and work outdoors. He especially loved the time he spent with his family. Mr. Phillips served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was married to the late Ruby Doris Adams Phillips.

