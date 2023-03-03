HEATH SPRINGS — John T. “J.T.” Phillips, 92, of Heath Springs, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late John Thomas “Tom” Phillips Sr. and Laura Ethel Hilton Phillips. Mr. Phillips retired from Grace Bleachery and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He loved to bowl, play setback and work outdoors. He especially loved the time he spent with his family. Mr. Phillips served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was married to the late Ruby Doris Adams Phillips.
Mr. Phillips is survived by two daughters, Denise Phillips Pettit and Tammy Phillips Mothershed; six grandchildren, Jack Pettit III, Nicole Pettit (David) Gordon, Amber Mothershed, Taylor Mothershed, Krystle Mothershed (Blake) Williams and Dalton Mothershed; six great-grandchildren, Cody Gordon, Braxton Gordon, Chase Gordon, Addisyn Carpenter, Dakoyta Moore and Camley Moore; two special nephews, W.T. Phillips and Bruce Phillips; and several other nieces and nephews; his special friend, Bleeka Carnes and caregiver, Dianne Stewart.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jack Pettit Jr.; his brother, Wilford Phillips; and four sisters, Dorothy Deese, Idolene Phillips, Willie Mae Bowers and Lorene Baker.
The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for the love and care shown to Mr. Phillips.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Baker Conference Center, 105 N. Minor St., Kershaw. Pastor Dr. Trent McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be private.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baker Conference Center.
Memorial remembrances may be sent to the American Cancer Society in memory of Doris Phillips or in honor of Chase Gordon, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.