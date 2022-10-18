LANCASTER — Mr. John Thomas “Red-Eye” Horton, 84, of Heath Springs passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at MUSC Health- Lancaster.
He was born May 9, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Coleman Horton and Vergie Dallas Frances Faile Horton. Mr. Horton was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He retired from Springs Industries. Mr. Horton was a member of the former Pleasant Hill Fire Department and a first responder for over 30 years. He was a member of the Barron Lodge No. 261 in Heath Springs. Mr. Horton loved to work in his garden and help people.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Horton will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mitchell Austin officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Masonic Rites and military honors.
Mr. Horton is survived by a daughter, Lori Horton Adams, and her husband, Bobby, of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Megan Dawn Blackmon; and a great-granddaughter, Cora Leigh Blackmon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Knight Horton; a brother, Robert E. “Bob” Horton; and four sisters, Queen H. Strickland, Eufaula H. Couch, Inez H. Russell and Mary Esther H. Faile.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barron Lodge No. 261, 4129 Jenkins Hill Road, C/O Grady Usher, Lancaster, SC 29720
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Horton.