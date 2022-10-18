LANCASTER — Mr. John Thomas “Red-Eye” Horton, 84, of Heath Springs passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at MUSC Health- Lancaster.

He was born May 9, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Coleman Horton and Vergie Dallas Frances Faile Horton. Mr. Horton was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He retired from Springs Industries. Mr. Horton was a member of the former Pleasant Hill Fire Department and a first responder for over 30 years. He was a member of the Barron Lodge No. 261 in Heath Springs. Mr. Horton loved to work in his garden and help people.

