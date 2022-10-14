LANCASTER — The Rev. John Wesley Boykin Sr., age 77, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
He was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Batesburg, the son of the late William “Bill” Yancey Boykin and the late Willie Mae Evans Boykin. He was the husband of the late Nancy Elizabeth Curtis Boykin.
Before retirement, he served for 42 years as a member of The Charlotte Observer. The Rev. Boykin was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, where he was very active in his church, taught Sunday school, served on many committees and was known as “Preacher John.” The Rev. Boykin loved to travel and spend time with his family, as well as his significant other, Becky. He was a very loving and godly man.
The Rev. Boykin is survived by his two daughters, Sybil Casper (David) of Monroe, N.C., and Angela “Angie” Flynn (Jimmy Croxton) of Indian Land; his son, Kevin Boykin (Kathy) of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, the Rev. David Eugene Casper III (Amanda), Jacob Casper, Danielle Flynn, Hannah Harden (Kyle), Joshua Casper, Malya Flynn, Maranda King (Jason) and Logan Boykin; two great-grandchildren, David Eugene Casper IV “DECS” and Adleigh Rae Miller; his sister, Patricia Maslin (Eric); and his significant other, Becky Ammons.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Elizabeth Curtis Boykin; his son, John Wesley Boykin Jr., his parents, William and Willie Mae Boykin; and six brothers, Billy Ray Boykin, Tommy Boykin, James Boykin, Charles Boykin, Joe Boykin and Eugene Boykin.
The celebration of life funeral service for the Rev. Boykin will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Tim Larrimore, the Rev. Marty Cox and his oldest grandson, the Rev. David Eugene Casper III. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 3026 Camp Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of the Rev. John Boykin.