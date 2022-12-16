Johnson Benson Jr., 81, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
A son of the late Flim “Pete” Benson and late Corine Jones Benson, he was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was Thursday, Dec. 15, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Cedar Creek Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Dorothy Gaston of Charlotte, N.C., Johnnie Moon of Clinton; sisters, Rosie Lee Benson, Cora Mae Benson, Queen Ester Benson, all of Lancaster, and Arleen Harrison of Columbia; brothers, Ruben Benson, Curtis Benson, Leon Benson, Marshall Benson, all of Lancaster, Ernest Benson of Columbia; seven grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.