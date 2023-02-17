LANCASTER — Jonathan Gary “Jon Boy” Montgomery, 45, of Lancaster, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
LANCASTER — Jonathan Gary “Jon Boy” Montgomery, 45, of Lancaster, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
He was born May 16, 1977, in Lancaster, a son of Jimmy Lee Montgomery and Janice Funderburk Montgomery.
He was the husband of Charli Yarborough Goff Montgomery.
Jon graduated from Buford High School in 1995 and York Technical College in 1997. He was employed by ATI since 1997.
Jon loved all sports and was extremely proud of being a member of the 1994 Buford High School state championship baseball team.
He was an avid fan of NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, South Carolina Gamecocks and Carolina Panthers. Helping his family was important to him, whether it was helping his dad in the hayfield or supporting his children in their activities.
When Jon wasn’t working on the farm or at a family event, you could find him on his front porch, his backyard pool, or sneaking off for a quick weekend at the beach.
Jon is survived by his wife of 20 years, Charli; a daughter, Katie Montgomery; a son, Wesley Montgomery; his parents; a brother, Eric Montgomery (Susan); two sisters, Leann Stacks and Jaime Morgan; a brother-in-law, Junior Stacks; a sister-in-law, Jessica Rizzo (Matthew) of Simpsonville; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster, with Pastor Dale Walters officiating, with visitation immediately after the service.
Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; or Buford High School Baseball, 4290 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Jon Montgomery.