Joseph “Hipocket” Gaither, 72, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Joseph Gaither, a son of the late Robert Lee Brown Sr. and late Eliza R. Gaither, was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Heath Springs. He was married to Rita Lynn Gaither.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Quarkina Marshall; son, Reginald Woodard; sisters, JoAnna Gaither, Gretta Brown, Dorothy Brown; brothers, Jerry Gaither, James Gaither, Robert Brown Jr., Donald Brown, Lorenzo Brown; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.