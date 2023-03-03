Ms. Joyce Evans Dabney, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
She was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Rock Hill, a daughter of the late Carson Belvin Evans and Annie Blake Gregory Evans.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ms. Joyce Evans Dabney, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
She was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Rock Hill, a daughter of the late Carson Belvin Evans and Annie Blake Gregory Evans.
Ms.Dabney enjoyed cooking, traveling, working in the yard and her flowers, spending time with her family at the beach, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Second Baptist Church and retired from Springs Industries.
Ms. Dabney is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Steve) Williams of Lancaster; her two sons, Robert (Gail) Dabney of Chapin and Rick (Pam) Dabney of Columbia; her sister, Becky Monts of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, Tré (Sue) Dabney of Chapin; Mellissa Ruggiero of Oak Island, N.C.; Susan (Nate) Hancock of Chapin, Jeffrey McCraw of Myrtle Beach, Dabney (Will) Brice of Lancaster, Curry (Bradley) Robertson of Mount Pleasant and Matt Dabney of Columbia; 17 great-grandchildren, Daniel and Laura Warhurst, Sarah and Jake Nadzan, Charlie and Sofia Ruggiero, Jackson and Maxwell Dabney, Greta and Gavin Hancock, Blake, Carson and Kennedy Brice, Reece, Pierce, Miles and Bates Robertson; two great-great-grandchildren, Theodore and Tucker Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ms. Dabney was preceded in death by her three sisters, Mildred Dabney, Sue Hardin and Dot Jenkins.
The celebration of life service for Ms. Dabney will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Second Baptist Church, Lancaster. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; or Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.