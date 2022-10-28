LANCASTER — Mrs. Joyce Tucker Catoe, 79, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Mount Croghan Memorial Park by Cecil Catoe Jr.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery and other times at the home of Cecil and Nicki Catoe Jr.
For those who are unable to attend, the service may be viewed live on the Miller Rivers Caulder Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mrs. Catoe was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Chesterfield County, a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel Tucker. Joyce retired from the Lancaster Duracell Plant. Mrs. Catoe loved the Lord and her church family, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church of Lancaster. Joyce loved her family, exercising, working in her house and yard, and shopping.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Catoe was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Catoe Sr.; son, Timmy Lear; and stepdaughter, Lynn Fields.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry (Clyde) Parkman of Kershaw; son, Cecil (Nicki) Catoe Jr. of Lancaster; stepdaughters, Charlene (Greg) Helms of Indian Land, Maria Gifford of Biloxi, Miss.; 26 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Linda) Tucker; sisters, Shirley Johnson and Bonnie (Robbie) Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Carolina, 311 N. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield is serving the Catoe family.