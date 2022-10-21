Juanita Langley, 94, died in her home on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, while surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1927, and is survived by her children, Tony Langley (Vicki), Debra Eudy (Doug), Karen Thomas (Byran), Lisa Hallman (Tim) and Arnold Langley (Adrianne).

