Juanita Langley, 94, died in her home on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, while surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1927, and is survived by her children, Tony Langley (Vicki), Debra Eudy (Doug), Karen Thomas (Byran), Lisa Hallman (Tim) and Arnold Langley (Adrianne).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Euel and Marie Lloyd; husband, Curtis Langley; son, Paul Langley; grandson, Daniel Eudy; brothers, Euel Lloyd, Woodrow Neill and Archie Neill; sisters, Ruby Carnes and Edith Marshall. She was also preceded in death by her companion of 28 years, Thomas Phillips.
Special caretakers included Toni Flynn, Sharon Caldwell, Peyton Hood and Hospice of Lancaster.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Unity ARP Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, with burial and visitation following at Bethel United Methodist, 4146 Shiloh-Unity Road, Lancaster.
Memorials can be made to Unity ARP Church.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is taking care of Juanita and her family.