LITTLE RIVER — Juanita Smith Phillips, 80, of Little River, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1942, to the late James M. and Thelma Smith in Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James M. Smith Jr.
She is survived by her husband, George W. Phillips; her son, Melvin Phillips; her daughter, Brandt (Ronnie) Broughton; and three grandchildren, Caroline, Isabella and Cameron Broughton.
Mrs. Phillips graduated from Winthrop College and the University of South Carolina. She worked as a social worker and a third-grade teacher. She loved nothing more than a cup of coffee with friends and never lost her sense of humor. Rarely did she go anywhere that she did not find someone that she knew. When she left, she always had a new friend.
Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
Memorial donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5908 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences can be made at HarrisburgFC.com.