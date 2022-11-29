October 4, 1951 — November 25, 2022

Judge John “Johnny” Dewese was born on Oct. 4, 1951, in Fairfield County, S.C., to the late James C. and Pearl Dewese. He was a member of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church of Winnsboro. Johnny attended the public schools of Chester County, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1969.

