October 4, 1951 — November 25, 2022
Judge John “Johnny” Dewese was born on Oct. 4, 1951, in Fairfield County, S.C., to the late James C. and Pearl Dewese. He was a member of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church of Winnsboro. Johnny attended the public schools of Chester County, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1969.
He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Benedict College in 1973, and a master of education degree from Winthrop University in 1987.
He worked for South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation for 30 years in various roles, eventually becoming an area supervisor in the Lancaster office. After retirement, he worked as a job coach for the Special Services Department for the Fairfield County School District. In 2014, he became a magistrate judge for Fairfield County, and later a judge for the town of Winnsboro.
In addition to being a member, and former Basileus for the Kappa Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., he was a former national chair of the nationwide state and federal advocacy group The Coalition for Juvenile Justice, former president of the South Carolina State Employees Association, former vice chairman and director of Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, served as a board member for Chester County Department of Social Services, and a Mount Zion Lodge 127, F&A Mason. He was also a licensed funeral director.
Johnny was married in 1981 to the former Jennifer Washington, and they had a son and a daughter.
Judge Dewese is survived by a son, Jared Dewese of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Jessica (Wilbur) Dewese-Jones of Great Falls; their mother, Jennifer Washington-Dewese of Great Falls; two granddaughters, Aaliyah and Olivia Dewese-Jones; and a goddaughter, Alexis Prioleau of Columbia. He also leaves eight siblings, Mary (Lester) Cunningham of Winnsboro; Pearlie (Dwight) Evans of Lancaster; Virginia (Eugene) Campbell; Maude (the late Rev. Vandell) Davis of Winnsboro; David (Betty) Dewese of Great Falls; Randy (Brenda) Dewese of Blackstock; Donald (Sonya) Dewese of Columbia; and Timothy (Wanda) Dewese of Winnsboro; two sisters-in-law, Maggie B. Dewese and the Rev. Bertheia Maria Washington-Kelly; a brother-in-law, Darryl (Tracy) Washington; and a host of stepsiblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and colleagues.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2508 Camp Welfare Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180.
Visitation will be noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 2, at Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St., Winnsboro, SC 29180.