New-Indy Containerboard got a victory in court recently as a district court judge ruled against the same plaintiffs, who are already suing the paper mill, from getting involved in another case against the mill.
U.S. District Court Judge Sherri Lydon issued an order Sept. 15 that the 14 primary plaintiffs in the case of White v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, and Kennedy v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, which have been consolidated into one case, cannot intervene in the USA v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, case.
New-Indy Catawba, a paper mill located off S.C. 5 between Van Wyck and Rock Hill, is the cause of more than 30,000 complaints to both state and federal agencies regarding odors coming from the mill, which manufactures brown cardboard paper.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a case against New-Indy in July 2021. The group of plaintiffs asked to intervene in the case in September 2021.
Interim co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, made up of Chase Brockstedt, Phil Federico, David Hoyle and Richard Harpootlian, released a statement regarding Lydon’s decision to not allow them to intervene in the EPA suit:
“We sought to intervene in this case on behalf of local residents because we believe the EPA has failed this community by allowing New-Indy to egregiously contaminate the local environment and ignore state and federal regulations. This ruling in no way affects the ongoing class-action litigation against New-Indy, and we will continue to pursue every legal avenue available to fix this problem, end the pollution, and hold New-Indy accountable for this environmental disaster.”
Among other reasons, those plaintiffs said they have a right to intervene because of the Clean Air Act (CAA) and because “they have an interest in the case the United States is not adequately representing.”
Plaintiffs also claimed “imminent and substantial endangerment action based on the CAA’s citizen suit provision.”
Lydon denied this request saying, “there is no provision in the CAA expressly permitting citizens suits or intervention in…emergency abatement matters.”
In siding against those wanting to intervene, Lydon also said both the EPA and the plaintiffs share “the same ultimate objective of protecting the environment,” but just because those wanting to intervene disagree with how the EPA is doing that, “they must make a strong showing of inadequacy by showing adversity of interest, collusion or nonfeasance.”
Lydon added that the plaintiffs’ case against the EPA’s inadequate representation in the case is “speculative.”
Lydon also said that the plaintiffs have other actions regarding their personal lawsuits against New-Indy as actions to protect their interest, thus intervention in the EPA’s case isn’t given under the Clean Air Act.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.