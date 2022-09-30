New-Indy Containerboard got a victory in court recently as a district court judge ruled against the same plaintiffs, who are already suing the paper mill, from getting involved in another case against the mill.

U.S. District Court Judge Sherri Lydon issued an order Sept. 15 that the 14 primary plaintiffs in the case of White v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, and Kennedy v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, which have been consolidated into one case, cannot intervene in the USA v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, case.

