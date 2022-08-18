A district court judge has sided mostly with the plaintiffs against New-Indy Containerboard regarding their class-action claims, which allows them to move forward with a lawsuit, probably sometime next year.

Judge Sherri Lydon released an order Aug. 5 regarding the New-Indy emissions litigation. This order allows the plaintiffs to pursue their class-action suit based on private nuisance, negligence and gross negligence claims against the mill.

