A district court judge has sided mostly with the plaintiffs against New-Indy Containerboard regarding their class-action claims, which allows them to move forward with a lawsuit, probably sometime next year.
Judge Sherri Lydon released an order Aug. 5 regarding the New-Indy emissions litigation. This order allows the plaintiffs to pursue their class-action suit based on private nuisance, negligence and gross negligence claims against the mill.
Lydon heard New-Indy’s claims for dismissal to the consolidated class-action complaint June 1 in Columbia.
“We are pleased with Judge Lydon’s decision denying New-Indy Containerboard’s motion to dismiss,” said attorney Chase Brockstedt.
“As alleged in the complaint, New-Indy’s harmful emissions have continued to produce a foul odor and caused numerous heath issues for the citizens of surrounding communities,” he said. “We are looking forward to continuing the fight to hold New-Indy accountable and help restore the quality of life for those affected by the paper mill’s careless operation.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs can now move into the discovery phase of their case against New-Indy. The discovery phase of the case could take until next spring.
Plaintiffs for the case have said the mill, which is located off S.C. 5 between Rock Hill and Van Wyck, has caused them to become sick, due to the hydrogen sulfide and other chemicals the mill has released into the air.
The mill has been the subject of nearly 25,000 complains to the Environmental Protection Agency and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One of the claims New-Indy was trying to use was that the mill’s parent company, New-Indy Containerboard LLC, based in California, didn’t have personal jurisdiction to be included in the lawsuit, but Lydon ruled it did.
“The court finds the plaintiffs have readily met their burden to prove…for the court to exercise specific personal jurisdiction over NI Containerboard,” Lydon wrote in the order.
The second issue New-Indy argued was that it didn’t cause a private nuisance to surrounding neighbors, and wasn’t negligent or grossly negligent in its operations.
Lydon disagreed and said that was also an avenue for the case to continue. Lydon said the plaintiffs had “unreasonable interference with their ownership or possession of the land,” thus their nuisance claim was upheld.
The court did agree with New-Indy when it said it wasn’t negligent per se and that the plaintiff’s representation failed to prove that. To be negligent per se, the plaintiffs would have to provide proof that a specific law had been violated by New-Indy.
“In order to state a claim for negligence per se under state law, a plaintiff must establish facts showing two elements — one, that the defendant owes the plaintiff a duty of care from a statute, and, two, that the defendant violated the statute and therefore failed to exercise due care,” Lydon wrote.
However, this doesn’t mean that the plaintiffs can’t take another direction with the negligent per se claim. Because the claim was dismissed without prejudice, the plaintiffs will have the opportunity to re-plead this claim and have it reconsidered if they want to do so.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
