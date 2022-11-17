United States District Court Judge Sherri Lydon has signed a consent decree between New-Indy Catawba, LLC, and the United States, ending the lawsuit between the two parties.
The decree was on behalf of New-Indy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which opened the complaint against the brown paper mill in July 2021 regarding the emissions of hydrogen sulfide.
In December 2021, the EPA lodged a consent decree with the court and asked for public comment. The EPA received roughly 630 comments from the public.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) submitted the final consent decree to the U.S. District Court in South Carolina to have it signed off on. Lydon completed that task Wednesday, Nov. 16.
“The parties recognize, and the court by entering this consent decree finds, that this consent decree has been negotiated by the parties in good faith and will avoid litigation between the parties and that this consent decree is fair, reasonable and in the public interest,” Lydon wrote in the decree.
The consent decree ends one of four suits against the mill, which is located on S.C. 5 between Rock Hill and Van Wyck. The mill is also in a class-action suit by local residents who say the mill has made them sick. New-Indy is also in two other suits from residents regarding Clean Air Act violations and its discharges into the Catawba River.
The consent decree includes a $1.1 million fine against New-Indy, which it now has 30 days to pay.
New-Indy is also supposed to submit reports to both the EPA and the DOJ twice a year reporting any problems it has encountered or anticipated, along with any solutions to those problems. The consent decree includes six pages’ worth of compliance requirements within the document.
Another term is that New-Indy has to continue to monitor hydrogen sulfide levels, and continue to report results from fence line monitors. The levels considered acceptable are based on the EPA’s expert opinion. New-Indy has to apply for a DHEC permit within 120 days of the acceptance of the decree for the monitoring of the same incorporated fence line levels. If the levels are exceeded, then New-Indy is penalized.
Failure to report issues by New-Indy can lead to fines from $7,500 to $15,000 a day, depending on the number of days the issue continues.
The consent decree is in effect over the next three years between the two parties. After three years, New-Indy has to file to end the consent decree.
New-Indy has told the EPA that, according to court records, compliance with the consent decree will cost the company $50 million over three years and then about $6 million per year thereafter.