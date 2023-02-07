ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Judy Deaton Wright, 76, peacefully entered eternal rest at her home on Jan. 28, 2023.
She was born April 10, 1946, to J.T. Deaton and Evelynn G. Cox. She was married to Jerry Wright Sr. She was a former member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill Sims (Ryan Michalski); daughter-in-law, Michelle (Todd) Knight; grandchildren, Joseph, Megan and Mia Knight; brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Deaton; and sister, Jackie (Dimp) Snipes, all of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Tommy Deaton; sons, Jessie and Todd Knight; and grandchildren, Corey and Matthew Talford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.