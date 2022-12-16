Judy Foster Moore, 66, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Judy Foster Moore, 66, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
A daughter of the late Albert Jene Foster and late Ruby Mae Crowder, she was born May 3, 1956, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Crawford Funeral Home. Viewing was Thursday, Dec. 15.
Survivors include one daughter, Cher Foster of Charlotte, N.C.; sons, Maceo Foster of Rock Hill, Alonzo Foster of Lancaster; sisters, Peggy Foster of Rock Hill, Frances Foster of Lancaster, Sylvia Foster of Van Wyck; brothers, Ronnie, Micheal and Frank Foster, all of Lancaster; life companion, Walter Moore; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
