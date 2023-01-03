LANCASTER — Ms. Julia Sharon (Plyler) Deaton of Lancaster passed away at 12:24 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga., where she lived near her daughter.
She was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School (Class of 1962), followed by many years at Springs Industries — first in the Springs Mills Lancaster Bleachery folding sheets and retiring from its Customer Services Center as an accounting clerk.
Julia was the daughter of the late Agnes T. (Gay) Plyler (2003) and the late King, and stepfather Romulus Horace Plyler (1977), and late grandparents Agnes T. (Caskey) Gay (1965) and William Heyward Gay (1981) of Lancaster. She also had a late sister, Deborah Gay Plyler (1957).
A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Deaton will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Second Baptist Church with Senior Pastor Brian Saxon and Pastor David Carlton officiating. Ms. Deaton will be cremated, with her ashes spread by her children on a later date.
Ms. Deaton is survived by her sister, Linda Wescott of Lancaster; Ms. Deaton’s daughter, Michelle Deaton Valdez, son-in-law, Rey Valdez, and granddaughter, Amelia Valdez, all of Alpharetta; Ms. Deaton’s son, Phillip Deaton, daughter-in-law, Denise Deaton, and grandchildren, Agelina Danielle Starnes, Jenna Deaton, Amanda Deaton, Justin Deaton and Wyatt Deaton, all of Lancaster; father of Michelle and Phillip, Jerry Deaton, of Lancaster; and many cherished extended family members and friends near and far.
The family will receive those who wish to attend memorial services beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church, 1425 Great Falls Road, Lancaster, until the service at 2 p.m.