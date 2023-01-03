LANCASTER — Ms. Julia Sharon (Plyler) Deaton of Lancaster passed away at 12:24 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga., where she lived near her daughter.

She was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School (Class of 1962), followed by many years at Springs Industries — first in the Springs Mills Lancaster Bleachery folding sheets and retiring from its Customer Services Center as an accounting clerk.

