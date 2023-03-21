LANCASTER — Mr. Julius Lee Bowers Jr., 82, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023.
He was born April 12, 1940, in Fort Mill, a son of the late Julius Lee Bowers Sr. and Mattie Mae Hinson. He was the husband of Joyce Ghent Bowers.
Mr. Bowers retired from MCI Construction as a brick mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Mr. Bowers was a member of the Camp Creek Masonic Lodge No. 317 and New Cut Presbyterian EPC Church.
Mr. Bowers is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Bowers; two sons, Ervin Bowers (Denise) and Robbie Bowers (Jennie); three daughters, Julia Lynn Donahue (Mike), Janet Bowers Metzler (David) and Mary Bowers McManus; seven grandchildren, Ashley Knight (Anthony), Alisha Harris (TJ), Brandi Adams (AJ), Jessica Garris (Dillon), Danielle Bowers, Reagan Bowers and Kenny Lee McManus; 10 great-grandchildren, Jayden Knight, Hailey Knight, Savannah Knight, Paisley Garris, Gatlin Adams, Phoenix Adams, Raelynn Harris, Reece Harris, Khloe Adams and Gracie Adams; a brother, Timothy Bowers; and three sisters, Martha Fletcher (Mitch), Jane Hough (Steve) and Gloria McDonald.
Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by his parents.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Bowers will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Charlie Simpson and Sam Kennington. Burial will follow at New Cut Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to New Cut Presbyterian Church, 2617 New Cut Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the sixth-floor nursing staff at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center for the compassionate care shown to their family and to the special hospice nurse, Angel Moody.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Julius Bowers.