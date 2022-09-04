Big plays key Bruins’ win
Lancaster High School moved its junior varsity football record to 2-0, prevailing in a 36-34 road win over Rock Hill High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Quarterback Deuce Cloud threw a pair of touchdown passes, a 15-yard scoring strike to Jeremiah Shipp, who made a one-handed catch, and a 70-yard aerial to Ja’Leek Black.
Zion Rhoney had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and added a 65-yard kickoff return for a score to spur the Bruins.
DeMarkeon Mobley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown and added a pair of two-point conversion runs. Shipp also scored on a two-point conversion run.
Receiver Kevin Armour, on a key play late in the game, had a 15-yard catch for a first down.
Cloud, on defense, picked off a pass. Aaron Rucker registered six tackles to boost the Junior Bruins’ defense.
“We’re a young team, but these guys played inspired football and came up with key plays to seal the win,” said Lancaster JV coach Robert Belk. “We had a solid team effort with a lot of players contributing.”
Lancaster visits Fairfield Central High School of Winnsboro for a 6 p.m. game Thursday, Sept. 8.
Jackets blank Wildcats
Buford High School upped its record to 2-0 on the JV football season with a 10-0 home win over the Blacksburg High School Junior Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Junior Jackets took a 3-0 lead at the half on Christian Griffin’s 33-yard field goal.
Late in the game, with Buford clinging to its 3-0 edge, quarterback Noah Crump bolted in on a 2-yard run to seal the Jackets’ win. Griffin added the extra point.
“This was a good win, but we must play better,” said JV coach Zach Newton. “We have to focus on our tackling and improve there.”
Nathan Gardner snagged two interceptions and Bryson Sweatt had a blocked punt to aid the Jackets.
Buford, with an open week, returns to action Sept. 15 with a road game at McBee High School.
Warriors deck Pumas
The Indian Land High School Warriors captured a tough home win, topping the Palisades High School Pumas, 7-0, on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The gritty Warriors, with their second straight shutout, posted seven fourth-down stops, including two clutch goal-line stands.
C.J. Petri picked off a pass, while Rylan Hoss forced a fumble and had five tackles. Linebackers Branson DeRosier and Marvin Randolph were stellar in the defensive effort.
“Our kids played hard all night with outstanding effort, especially late in the game for the win,” said JV coach Kervise Walker. “Our defense played lights out.”
Indian Land running back Porter Bentley sprinted 12 yards for the game’s lone touchdown. Lorenzo Small added the extra point.
The Indian Land JVs return to play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, when the Junior Warriors visit Fort Mill High School.
Vols fall at Crestwood
Andrew Jackson High School fell to 0-2 on the season, dropping a 28-14 road loss to Crestwood High School of Sumter County on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Vols battled all night, but fell short.
“I thought we showed improvement from our first game, but the result wasn’t what we were seeking,” said JV coach Clarence Stover. “We’re making strides, but we have to keep working. The harder we work will reflect our progress.”
Dallas Vick hit Brandon Elder on a 20-yard touchdown pass and Curt Thomas Horton added the extra point to make it 20-14, but Crestwood came back with a late touchdown to seal the win.
Brady Faulkenberry’s interception and 40-yard return set up the Vick-to-Elder touchdown pass.
Earlier in the game, Vick whipped an 80-yard touchdown pass to Tyre Gaddy for AJ’s first score. Horton added the first of two extra points.
The Vols will be at home at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, when they face Northwestern High School’s B-team.