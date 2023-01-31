LANCASTER — Mr. Justin Case Fort, 15, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Springdell Baptist Church, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Surviving are his parents, James Fort and Leslie Cooper; aunts, Peggy Swindell (Robert Horne), Glenda Sistare of Lancaster and Helen Morales (Mike) of Anderson; uncles, Harley Wayne “Bubba” Cooper, Laurens Fort III, Richard Humphries, Zeddie Hammond; brothers, Jesse Fort, Willie Banks, Chris Banks and Matthew Fort; grandmothers, Brenda Fort and Sharon Cooper; grandfather, Wayne Cooper (Rhonda); special cousin, Ira Gene Cooper.
Lancaster Funeral Home is in charge.