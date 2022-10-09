Buford B-team tops McBee
The Buford High School B-team football squad improved to 4-2 on the season with a 20-8 home win over McBee on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Trevan Roberts opened the scoring by racing 54 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead after Christian Griffin added the conversion kick. Roberts ran for 143 yards on the night.
McBee High School came back with a touchdown to close the gap at 7-6, but Buford answered with Griffin’s 25-yard field goal for a 10-6 edge.
The Jackets padded their lead as Nathan Gardner forced a fumble, which was returned 16 yards by Ethan Emory for a touchdown and a 17-6 lead.
A Corbin Sledge fumble recovery set up another Griffin 25-yard field goal for a 20-6 spread.
McBee later posted a safety, but Buford took the 20-8 win.
“We had some injuries, but had some players step up to respond in a big way,” said Buford coach Zach Newton.
Newton noted Sam Watson stepped up at center, while Jakob Catoe came through at guard and Hunter Mills played well at quarterback.
Weston Gainey paced the defense with solid play. Roberts forced a fumble and Gardner made the recovery.
The Buford B-team visits Chesterfield High School on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Rucker Rams roll over North Central
The A.R. Rucker Middle School Rams evened their football record at 1-1 with a 20-0 road win over North Central Middle School on Oct. 5.
Jy’Seer Stover scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in sparking the Rams. Stover also tallied on a two-point conversion pass from Ethan Reid.
Jaden Wilson hit Stover on the touchdown pass.
On defense, Wilson had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“We had a solid team effort, offense working well and our defense was outstanding in posting the shutout,” said A.R. Rucker coach Palmer Hudson.
Rams linebackers Terell Frazier and Stephon Mobley led the tackles. Nijel Blackmon picked off a pass and Zy Mingo forced a fumble and recovered the ball.
Rucker hosts local rival South Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Memorial Stadium.
ILMS takes win over Gold Hill
Undefeated Indian Land Middle School, 4-0, rolled to its 12th straight win and 18th victory in 19 games with a 32-0 triumph Oct. 5 over Gold Hill Middle School of Fort Mill.
Lavouris Lucas scored three touchdowns, a 15-yard run, a 20-yard TD dash and a 32-yard scoring jaunt.
Mason Green had a two-point conversion run. Brody Bishop kicked three extra points and drilled a 37-yard field goal in the win.
Brayden Perkins sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown.
Janson Blades and Jacoran Erby each had an interception.
“Our defensive line had another outstanding game,” said Indian Land coach Daniel Mackey. “They have been tremendous in their play all season.”
Indian Land Middle visits Springfield Middle School in Fort Mill at 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
AJ Middle stays unbeaten
Undefeated Andrew Jackson Middle School notched its fourth straight win, taking a 26-14 home win over Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School on Oct. 6.
The 4-0 Volunteers, who trailed 8-6 at the half, ignited in the second half for the 12-point comeback victory.
J’Von Kelly scored twice to trigger Andrew Jackson. Drayden Dickerson had a 40-yard pick six for a touchdown.
Quarterback Brody Broughton had a short run for a touchdown and a two-point conversion run.
Jake Miller-Anthony and Asa Perez each had an interception to lead the defense.
“We battled back from some adversity when we trailed at the half, so I was proud of our comeback effort,” said Andrew Jackson coach Dalton Allen.
Andrew Jackson Middle hosts New Heights Middle of Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
South loses to Lewisville B-team
The South Middle Mustangs fell to the Lewisville B-team, 30-0, on Oct. 6.
Lewisville led 22-0 at the half on the way to the win.
“We got behind early, but came back and played well in the second half when we moved the ball and allowed only one score,” said South coach Ken Proctor.
South faces A.R. Rucker at Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
Junior Bruins fall at SPHS
The Lancaster High School JV football team dipped to 2-3 with a 19-0 loss to the South Pointe High School on Oct. 6.
The Stallions led 12-0 at the half on the way to the win.
“We allowed too many big plays,” said Lancaster JV Bruins coach Robert Belk.
Lancaster hosts Catawba Ridge High School on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Junior Trojans blank Warriors
Northwestern High School built a 30-0 halftime lead on the way to a 48-0 win over the Indian Land High School JV football team Oct. 6.
“It was a tough loss,” said Warriors JV coach Kervise Walker. “We had some players out with illness and injuries, but we will be back.”
The Warriors, 3-3, visit South Pointe of Rock Hill on Oct. 13.