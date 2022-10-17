Vols rally for win
The Andrew Jackson Volunteers posted their first win of the junior varsity football season, rallying for a 13-6 victory over the Central High School Eagles at Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Central led 6-0 late in the first half, but the Vols took advantage of a backward punt at the Eagles’ 2-yard line.
Quarterback Dallas Vick hit Damias Seegars on a 2-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 6 at the half.
In the second half, Tyre Gaddy returned an interception 25 yards to set up the Vols’ second score.
Vick hit Brandon Elder on a 32-yard touchdown pass and Curt Thomas Horton added the kick for a 13-6 lead.
The Vols’ defensive end Kamron McGill forced a fumble and recovered the ball to seal the win with 24 seconds to play.
Graham Edwards also had an interception in the win for Andrew Jackson.
“I was proud of our players and the way they kept fighting,” said Vols coach Clarence Stover. “It felt good to get the team win with a comeback effort.”
AJ Middle tops New Heights
Andrew Jackson Middle School improved to 5-0 on the season with a 34-12 win over New Heights Middle School at Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Braylen Harley scored three touchdowns to spark the Vols, tallying on a 35-yard rushing score, a 60-yard punt return and a 40-yard interception return.
Brody Broughton had a 2-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown and Jayce Brown tallied a 10-yard scoring run.
Jake Miller-Anthony and Drayden Dickerson each scored on two-point conversion plays.
Andrew Jackson coach Dalton Allen saluted Ethan Horton for a solid game in the offensive line.
“We led 12-0 at the half and turned up the intensity in the second half for the win,” Allen said.
The Vols visit North Central Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Indian Land Middle wins
Indian Land Middle School downed host Springfield Middle School of Fort Mill, 43-20, to up the Warriors’ record to 5-0.
Mason Green, who ran for 107 yards in 14 rushes, tallied two touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion run.
Sequel Patterson, who rushed for 42 yards in five carries, had two touchdowns.
Ty Fallecker had a fumble return for a touchdown, and Kavion Ellison had an end zone fumble recovery for a score. Brody Bishop kicked five extra points.
Cody Carpenter had an interception.
“Our offense played well to key the win,” said Indian Land Middle coach Daniel Mackey.
The Warriors visit Forest Creek Middle School in Fort Mill on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Buford B-team falls to Chesterfield
The Buford B-team dropped a 14-8 road loss to the Chesterfield B-team on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Chesterfield led 14-0 before Buford came back with Noah Crump scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run. Ethan Emory added the two-point conversion to make it a six-point game.
Buford mounted a late drive, but Chesterfield held on to win.
“Our defense played better in the second half, but we needed that effort for the whole game,” said Buford B-team coach Zach Newton.
Nate Gardner had an interception to aid the Buford defensive effort.