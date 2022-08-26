Warriors blank Knights
The Indian Land High School JV Warriors blanked host North Central High School, 20-0, to open the junior varsity football season Thursday, Aug. 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Warriors blank Knights
The Indian Land High School JV Warriors blanked host North Central High School, 20-0, to open the junior varsity football season Thursday, Aug. 25.
Indian Land quarterback Daniel Montealegre tossed two touchdown passes to key the win.
Montealegre hit Noah Terry on a 65-yard touchdown pass and connected with Alexander “Pop” Small on a 25-yard scoring pass. Leonard Goethe dashed 35 yards on a TD run.
Jackson Wyan and Leo Rodriguez led the offensive line play.
The Warriors' defense, with its first shutout in two years, was led by linebackers Branson Derozier, Porter Bentley, Marvin Randolph and Angelo Dorazio. Defensive linemen C.J. Day and Isaac Craven contributed strong play. C.J. Petri and Cole Karnes paced the secondary play.
“We had a great team win, a total team effort,” said Indian Land JV football coach Kervise Walker.
Indian Land hosts the Pumas of Palisades High School of Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 1.