Defense keys Bruins' win
Defense delivered for the Lancaster High School JV Bruins football team in their 14-6 road over Irmo High School at W.C. Hawkins Stadium in Irmo.
The junior Bruins scored two defensive touchdowns to defeat the Irmo Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Aaron Rucker returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown. DeMarkian Mobley scored on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Later, Zion Rhoney went 40 yards on an interception return for a 14-0 lead.
Irmo scored late, but Lancaster was able to run out the clock for the eight-point win.
Ke’Darian Cloud had an interception to boost the defense.
“Our defense came through all night,” said Lancaster JV coach Robert Belk. “This was a great win coming on the road with a young team. They played hard and I was proud of the guys.”
Lancaster visits Rock Hill on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Jackets jolt Lions
Quarterback Noah Crump accounted for two touchdowns to spark the Buford High School JV Jackets to a 14-6 win over Lewisville High School’s JV team at Jackets Stadium on Thursday.
Crump scored on a keeper set up by a Hunter Mills interception for a 6-0 lead. Christian Griffin kicked the first of his two extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Buford’s second touchdown came on Crump’s touchdown pass to Gage Mahaffey.
In addition to Mills, Nathan Gardner and Mitchell Ballard each had an interception.
“We lost to this same Lewisville team, 24-0, in the Bear Hug Brawl jamboree last week, so we came back this week determined to play better and harder,” said Buford coach Zach Newton.
“We were a different team and responded well. Our coaches and players worked hard for a solid team win. I was happy for them.”
Buford hosts Blacksburg on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Warriors blank Knights
The Indian Land High School JV Warriors blanked host North Central High School, 20-0, to open the junior varsity football season Thursday.
Indian Land quarterback Daniel Montealegre tossed two touchdown passes to key the win.
Montealegre hit Noah Terry on a 65-yard touchdown pass and connected with Alexander “Pop” Small on a 25-yard scoring pass. Leonard Goethe dashed 35 yards on a TD run.
Jackson Wyan and Leo Rodriguez led the offensive line play.
The Warriors' defense, with its first shutout in two years, was led by linebackers Branson Derozier, Porter Bentley, Marvin Randolph and Angelo Dorazio. Defensive linemen C.J. Day and Isaac Craven contributed strong play. C.J. Petri and Cole Karnes paced the secondary play.
“We had a great team win, a total team effort,” said Indian Land JV football coach Kervise Walker.
Indian Land hosts the Pumas of Palisades High School of Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday.
Junior Vols drop opener
The Andrew Jackson High School JV Vols had a tough opener, dropping a 28-0 loss to Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro on Thursday.
The Griffins led 8-0 at the half and added 20 second-half points for the win.
“Our guys played hard, but Fairfield had the edge on depth and it took a toll on us,” said Vols’ JV coach Clarence Stover.
The Vols visit Crestwood of Sumter on Thursday, Sept. 1.