ILMS wins playoff opener
The unbeaten Indian Land Middle School opened the Fort Mill Middle School Athletic Conference football playoffs with an impressive 30-0 win over Pleasant Knoll Middle School of Fort Mill at the Reservation.
With their third shutout this season on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the 7-0 Warriors have won 15 straight games and 21 of their last 22. Brayden Perkins keyed the Warriors with three touchdown receptions, scoring from 7, 14 and 45 yards out. Perkins had five catches for 86 yards for the game.
Quarterback Aiden Ford was 10-14 passing for 124 yards and three scores.
Mason Green ran for 45 yards in eight carries and had a touchdown run of 4 yards.
Sequel Patterson ran for 102 yards in three carries and had three catches for 44 yards and a two-point conversion.
Brody Bishop kicked a 29-yard field goal and added an extra point.
Indian Land had a host of key contributors in the shutout. Simeon Dugas posted four tackles and a tackle for loss. Jacoreon Erby had three tackles and a fumble recovery.
V.J. Simon registered two tackles for loss and Elijah Mitchell broke up three passes and had an interception. “We had an outstanding effort to open the playoffs,” said Warriors’ coach Daniel Mackey. “We’re the defending champion and regular-season champion and know teams are gunning for us, but we played well on both sides of the football.” Indian Land faces Fort Mill Middle School for the title at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Reservation.
Rams roll by Mustangs
The A.R. Rucker Rams built a 14-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 30-6 win over rival South Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Memorial Stadium.
Jy’Seer Stover sparked the 2-1 Rams with three touchdowns, including a 5-yard touchdown run, a 45-yard scoring dash and a pick six from 30 yards out.
Terrell Frazier scored on a 55-yard touchdown run and added a 2-point conversion run.
Ja’Marrion Patton had a 2-point conversion catch on a pass from Ethan Reid. Reid also scored on a 2-point conversion off a quarterback draw.
South’s only score came on a 70-yard kickoff return by Major Blair.
Rucker head coach Palmer Hudson noted the key play of several Rams. Devone McCarter had an interception, while Zy Mingo posted seven tackles and Stephon Mobley notched five tackles.
“We had an outstanding defensive effort and we were happy to get the win,” Hudson said.
In a rematch, Rucker hosted 0-4 South at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Memorial Stadium. Results were not available at press time.
Vols JV deck Buford
Tyre Gaddy triggered the Andrew Jackson High School junior varsity football team to a 34-6 win over the Buford High School B-team on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Volunteer Stadium. Gaddy tallied three touchdowns to key the Vols to the 28-point win. He scored three times in the first half when the Vols built a 27-0 halftime lead. He opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run and Curt Thomas Horton added the kick for a 7-0 lead.
Gaddy grabbed a 7-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Vick and Horton drilled the kick for a 14-0 lead. Gaddy was on the receiving end of a 51-yard touchdown pass, with Vick throwing to Damias Seegars, who then tossed it to Gaddy for the score and a 20-0 spread.
Vick later hit Daniel Johnson-Caples on a 21-yard touchdown pass and Horton’s kick made it 27-0 at the break.
Andrew Jackson’s final touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Logan Neal to Seegars. Horton’s kick gave the Vols a 34-0 spread. Buford avoided a shutout with Noah Crump scoring on a 15-yard keeper. Gaddy had an interception and Graham Edwards had a fumble recovery to boost the Vols effort.
Andrew Jackson, which finished 3-4, capped the season on a three-game win streak. “I was proud of the way we finished the season,” said Vols coach Clarence Stover. “We showed a great deal of improvement as our season went on to give us momentum going into the off-season. I know our players are ready to get in the weight room and work for the future.”
Buford coach Zach Newton saluted Nathan Gardner and Jake Lucas, who each had an interception. The Jackets finished the season at 4-5. “This was our first season in a few years to field a sub-varsity team playing on Thursday night,” Newton said. “We had some success and were a better team at the end. We can build on this season as we move ahead.”