Parkwood edges Warriors, 14-12
The Parkwood High School JV football team charged back with a late touchdown and two-point conversion to edge the Indian Land Warriors, 14-12, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The tight game was tied at 6-6 at the half. The Warriors, who dropped their first loss on the 2022 football season, took a 12-6 lead in the third quarter when running back Marvin Randolph raced 65 yards for the score.
Late in the game, Parkwood tied the score on a touchdown and took the lead on the two-point play with the Wolf Pack receiver snagging the pass in the end zone on a tipped ball.
“We were hurt by unforced errors and mental mistakes,” said Warriors JV coach Kervise Walker. “We will work on those areas as we prepare for region play.”
Indian Land’s first score came on Porter Bentley’s 38-yard touchdown on a screen pass from quarterback Daniel Alegra.
C.J. Petri had an interception for the Warriors and Demarcus Peake broke up several passes.
The Indian Land JVs open region play, hosting the York Cougars at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Lancaster Bruins fall
White Knoll High School forged a 10-8 halftime lead and added a second-half touchdown for a 17-8 road win over the Lancaster High School Bruins on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Stadium.
Lancaster broke on top as running back Keir Jackson scored on a 5-yard run. Jackson added the two-point conversion for an early 8-0 Bruins lead.
White Knoll answered with a touchdown and a field goal for a 10-8 halftime lead.
The Timberwolves scored a second-half touchdown to take the nine-point win.
“We didn’t play well and hurt our chances with mistakes,” said Lancaster JV coach Robert Belk.
Lancaster linebacker Aaron Rucker led the Junior Bruins’ defense with seven tackles and three tackles for loss. Demarcus Hendricks had a fumble recovery and Isaiah Hammond forced a fumble.
JV Jackets lose
Cheraw High School built a 24-0 halftime lead on the way to a 40-7 JV football win over the visiting Buford High School Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 22.
With the loss, Buford dipped to 3-1 on the season.
“Mistakes hurt us and we didn’t execute well,” said Buford JV coach Zach Newton.
Buford’s touchdown came on running back Hunter Mills’ 1-yard touchdown run. Christian Griffin added the conversion.
Buford JV will next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 against Pageland.
AJ Middle beats Rucker
The Andrew Jackson Middle School Volunteers made the most of a late first-half touchdown to top the A.R. Rucker Middle School Rams, 6-0, on Sept. 21 at Memorial Stadium.
Vols running back Braylen Hurley scored on a 30-yard run after taking a lateral from quarterback Brody Broughton for a 6-0 lead with 19 seconds left in the first half.
The Vols’ defense protected the lead in the second half with linebackers Jake Miller-Anthony and Michael Bowers leading the way with key play.
“We had a good team effort to earn this win,” said AJ Middle School coach Dalton Allen.
They travel to Cheraw to face Long Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
South Middle drops loss
South Middle School fell to 0-2 on the season, dropping a 20-0 loss to New Heights Middle School of Jefferson on Sept. 21. New Heights led 12-0 at the half on the way to the win.
“We have an open date this week, so we will use the extra time to work on our fundamentals,” said South Middle coach Ken Proctor. “We’ve got some time to get better.”
South travels to Richburg to face Lewisville at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6.