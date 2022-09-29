IL Middle still unbeaten
The Indian Land Middle School Warriors started strong to stay unbeaten on the football season with a 21-7 home win over Pleasant Knoll Middle of Fort Mill.
The Warriors led 14-0 at the half and stayed in control for the 14-point victory Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The Warriors broke on top with a nifty trick play, executing a double pass for a touchdown.
Indian Land quarterback Aiden Ford whipped a pass to Siquel Patterson on the flank and Patterson then hit Braden Perkins for a 73-yard touchdown pass. Brody Bishop drilled the first of three extra points for a 7-0 edge.
The Warriors, later in the first half, scored as Ford tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Patterson for a 14-0 edge with Bishop’s kick.
Pleasant Knoll sliced into the Warriors lead with a score, but they answered with a key special teams tally. Ty Felliker broke through to block a punt and Jacoreon Erby returned it for the Warriors’ final score. Felliker had a stellar defensive effort with his blocked punt, seven tackles and two sacks. Patterson aided the defense with an interception.
The Warriors, who have won 11 straight games dating back to last season when they won the conference crown, were bolstered by the tough running of Mason Green, who ran for 37 yards on seven carries to help run out the clock.
“We had a good game plan and executed it well against a good football team,” said Indian Land coach Daniel Mackey. “I would not be surprised to see Pleasant Knoll again in the playoffs. They are well-coached and play hard and today we were able to match that intensity against a tough team.”
Indian Land next hosts Gold Hill Middle at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Andrew Jackson Middle wins
Andrew Jackson Middle School moved its football record to 3-0 on the season, rolling to a 36-12 road win over host Long Middle School of Cheraw on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
J’Von Kelly scored three touchdowns, including a 70-yard dash and a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Drico Curry had a touchdown run, as did Jayce Brown and Jake Miller-Anthony.Defensive tackle Wyatt Parker led the defense with solid play, including two sacks.
“We had a tremendous team effort today,” said Vols Middle coach Dalton Allen. “We showed a lot of toughness and we were able to play our whole team, which is always a plus, because they all contributed.”
The Vols face Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
Jackets JV team falls
The Central High School JV team built a 16-0 halftime lead on the way to a 30-0 win over the Buford junior varsity on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Jackets Stadium.
“We played in spurts, but were too inconsistent in the game,” said Buford High School JV coach Zach Newton. “We shot ourselves in the foot too much.”
Buford, 3-2, will return to action Thursday, Oct. 6, when it hosts McBee High School. The Jackets defeated the JV Panthers, 20-12, earlier this season at McBee.
Cheraw edges Vols JV team
The Cheraw High School JV team edged Andrew Jackson High School, 14-13, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Cheraw.
The Braves built a 14-7 halftime lead and held on for the one-point win.
The Vols’ first score came on Dallas Vick’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Damias Seegars. Curt Thomas Horton added the kick.
Later in the game, the Vols sliced the lead as Vick connected with Daniel Johnson-Caples on a 5-yard pass and he sprinted 45 yards for the touchdown. A high snap on the conversion negated the extra-point try.
Johnson-Caples, who had an outstanding game on both sides of the ball, had an interception. Kade Hinson added an interception.
“Our guys played hard and kept fighting,” said Vols JV coach Clarence Stover. “We moved the ball, but just couldn’t get another score as we never quit.”
The Andrew Jackson JV, 0-4, hosts Central of Pageland on Thursday, Oct. 13.
York blanks Warriors JV
The Indian Land High School JV football team dropped its second straight loss, falling to the York Comprehensive High School, 26-0, on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
“It was a tough loss and we will look to rebound next week,” said Warriors JV coach Kervise Walker.
The 3-2 Warriors, who opened the season at 3-0, were coming off a loss to Parkwood High of Union County, N.C.
Walker noted the play of several players, including defensive end Chandler Jones with two sacks.
Defensive back J.C. Cherry led the secondary, while Michael Stella and Isaac Craven paced the defensive line play.
Running back Porter Bentley keyed the Warriors offense.
Indian Land will visit Northwestern on Thursday, Oct. 6.
— Compiled by Robert Howey