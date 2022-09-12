JV Warriors blank Fort Mill
The unbeaten Indian Land High School JV Warriors have set an impressive trend to open the 2022 football season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The unbeaten Indian Land High School JV Warriors have set an impressive trend to open the 2022 football season.
With its third straight win, Indian Land also notched its third straight shutout with a 6-0 overtime win over host Fort Mill High School on Thursday, Sept. 8.
In the decisive extra period, the Junior Warriors held the Junior Yellow Jackets on their first possession and followed with the winning score.
JV Warriors’ running back Porter Bentley scored on a 2-yard run to give Indian Land the win.
Five fumble recoveries, two from Angelo D’Orazio and one each by Leonard Goethe, Michael Stella and Anderson Sawyer led the Indian Land JV’s stingy defense.
Demarcus Peake posted an interception to aid the JV shutout.
“I’m really happy for our team and our community,” said JV Warriors coach Kervise Walker. “The kids are buying into the way we want to play football. We’re building a solid foundation and we’re happy about the direction we’re going.”
The Indian Land JV, idle this week, will return to play in Union County, N.C., where they face Parkwood High School at 6 p.m. Sept. 22.
Fairfield Central High School’s JV defense came up with a timely turnover to seal a 24-18 win over Lancaster High School’s JV team Sept. 8 in Winnsboro.
The Griffins, with the JV Bruins threatening to score at the 5-yard line, came up with a fumble recovery to seal the six-point win.
“We had a shot to win, but fumbled it away,” said Lancaster JV coach Robert Belk. “It was disappointing because we were so close. Mistakes hurt us.”
Dee Mobley scored three touchdowns to spark the Bruins.
Lancaster, idle this week, will host White Knoll High School on Sept. 22 at Memorial Stadium.
Both Andrew Jackson and Buford high schools’ JV teams were idle last week. They will return to action this week.
— Robert Howey