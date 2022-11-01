This analysis considers the candidates for S.C. House District 45. I hope this helps in your decision on who to vote for in District 45.
Incumbent Republican Brandon Newton says he will continue to fix roads and supports more budget for transportation. He indicates that he supports funding for law enforcement.
He does not mention what support is going to veterans in our district. The majority of the S.C. House voted not to create a cabinet position to represent veterans.
Newton indicates he supports increased pay for teachers, but his action indicates no other support for teachers in the state, such as increased funding for teachers’ aides. In this state, we have some of the lowest academic scores throughout the country.
Newton says he will work on protecting seniors. He does not say how or what benefits he is working on to protect seniors.
Newton mentions increased protection for election integrity, but does not say anything about protecting poll workers. Nor does he mention how to better inform voters about the candidates and issues in the state. He should have the secretary of state or the Election Commission put out a non-partisan voters pamphlet to inform voters of the candidates and the issues.
Newton mentions improving working conditions for state employees, but what about wait staff, who only get $2.13 an hour, when other states, such as California, set a minimum wage of $15 for servers. The cost of eating out in California is the same price as here in South Carolina. I personally asked Newton about this and he told me this will never happen. If he continues to represent the district in the S.C. House, then I hope he will reconsider his opinion.
Some politicians mention that there should be term limits, but the House has not acted on it yet.
He does not mention the homeless. Does he care?
What about Democrat challenger Keith Grey Sr.? He advocates the following:
• Grey, whose father was a veteran, feels that veterans have not been represented in the House, and feels we need more legislation for vets and the homeless.
• Better health care and insurance
• Better public education, attract better teachers, and increase teachers’ and state employees’ benefits
• Provide affordable education and programs for citizens of the district
• Use taxpayers’ funds to better develop cost efficient approaches, not just using the funds for other interests
• Inform the voters of what is going on in the state.
• Attract more business and good jobs in our district.
I am presenting the facts of this important race for S.C. House District 45.
It’s your vote. Make sure it counts in the best interest of the citizens of the district.
Mark Kahn is a Lancaster resident.