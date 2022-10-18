How many voters know the candidates running in the local, state and national elections? Do the voters know what they represent, their views, platforms and ideas?
What can you do to find out what the candidates have done to represent the community and voters, what they represent and why they are running? How do you find out about the issues that are on the ballot?
If you have the time, an individual can do the following:
• Obtain a sample ballot online, then Google each candidate and issues.
• Go to social media and the candidates’ websites. Note: Local candidates may not have websites.
• Attempt to go to the candidates’ campaign offices.
• If you have the time, you can go to a forum of candidates.
In my experience, you must look up the candidates, go to each of their websites (which takes several hours), but then, how much do you really know about the candidates and the issues? You may catch a glimpse of their signs, but that really does not let you know anything about them — just a name recognition.
The local elections are important, but the number of voters showing up at the polls is low. One reason is that no one knows who the candidates are and what they represent.
Some of the ideas that have been presented are as follows:
Some states make a voting booklet that indicates who the candidates are and what they stand for, how they voted on issues, if they are incumbent, plus explaining who is behind the candidate, and what the issues or amendments mean, what organizations are behind the amendments and against.
In my opinion, all you hear about is what terrible things the candidates may have done, or why you should elect then. You never hear what they did, what views they have and what they stand for. Some impartial organization, the states of North and South Carolina, or the newspapers should have an obligation to make a booklet informing the voters. Who knows, the paper might increase subscriptions.
I know from time to time the newspaper mentions the candidates and has some articles about candidates that are written by the candidates, so it’s only what the candidates want to publish. Why not present the facts without prejudice about the candidates and issues based on public record, and interviews of candidates to get a non-partisan view, so the public could be well-informed?
Even the state leaders should do something, but they won’t because they have lost the meaning of democracy. It appears they are interested in not having a good voter turnout, so the parties can get their candidates elected. Also, there should be term limits. The president of the· United States has term limits, why not other offices?
Editor’s note: This newspaper does publish impartial articles on the candidates running for various local races, as well as candidate bios and columns provided by the candidates themselves.
Mark Kahn is a Lancaster resident.
Mark Kahn is a Lancaster resident.