KERSHAW — The Kershaw Area Resource Exchange (KARE) has bought another building in downtown Kershaw.
It closed on the purchase of the former Fred’s Pharmacy building at 405 S. Hampton St. on Nov. 7. The organization was able to acquire the building through a live auction.
KARE plans to move its thrift store operations, known as The Exchange by KARE, to the new location in mid-2023. This move will expand the store operations to include greater in-take capabilities and more visibility.
The new location will not only provide three times more square footage for The Exchange, but its prime position on a major thoroughfare will undoubtedly attract many new customers and donors. With this will come increased revenue for the store, which will help fund KARE’s programs in greater ways.
"I am proud to be part of the growth of KARE over the past 12 years and to see this expansion become reality is a dream come true. Because KARE works hard to instill the importance of self-sufficiency in our clients, our agency preaches the same doctrine to itself. This expansion will help us move closer to that goal," said KARE Executive Director Angie Neal.
"KARE is currently funded by foundational grants, private donations and revenue from our store. The additional space allows us to inventory nearly 10 times more product in our store, which will be both a benefit to our customers and a massive revenue increase which will directly fund KARE programs."
With the move of The Exchange to its new location, space will become available at the organization’s current location to expand its food pantry operations, creating a food hub for Lancaster, Kershaw and Chesterfield counties.
KARE provided over 500,000 pounds of food to 2,884 households in 2021, and an additional 73,000 pounds of food to 4,074 household through the agency’s partnership with the United Way of Kershaw County’s mobile food pantry.
With the purchase of the former Fred’s Pharmacy location, KARE is poised to dramatically increase its impact in Kershaw and the surrounding communities.
KARE is a nonprofit agency whose mission is to help neighbors in need with practical support through crisis assistance, hunger relief and resource referrals. KARE has been serving its neighbors for 40 years now.
What started out as a community clothes closet managed by a local church has now evolved into a tri-county assistance agency dedicated to providing resources that enable its clients to achieve sustaining financial independence.