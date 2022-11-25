LANCASTER — Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT) celebrated the accomplishments of its 30 years at its annual membership meeting at Craig Farm on Oct. 9. The meeting included a review of KVLT’s achievements, a nature walk led by noted naturalist Rudy Mancke and presentation of its annual Lindsay Pettus History and Conservation awards.

KVLT has protected over 12,000 acres since its founding in 1992, including land for the Lindsay Pettus Greenway, Revolutionary War battlefields, Forty Acre Rock, easements on private properties, and large acreages at Great Falls and Landsford Canal State Park. Over the years, KVLT has held nature walks, bird counts, a speaker series and published numerous articles, books and brochures on natural resource conservation.

