LANCASTER — Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT) celebrated the accomplishments of its 30 years at its annual membership meeting at Craig Farm on Oct. 9. The meeting included a review of KVLT’s achievements, a nature walk led by noted naturalist Rudy Mancke and presentation of its annual Lindsay Pettus History and Conservation awards.
KVLT has protected over 12,000 acres since its founding in 1992, including land for the Lindsay Pettus Greenway, Revolutionary War battlefields, Forty Acre Rock, easements on private properties, and large acreages at Great Falls and Landsford Canal State Park. Over the years, KVLT has held nature walks, bird counts, a speaker series and published numerous articles, books and brochures on natural resource conservation.
The latest land protected this year is a conservation easement from Bill and Cynthia Craig for 62 acres of their farm on Craig Farm Road.
“This farm has been operated by members of our family for seven generations — since the 1770s. Cynthia and I have long looked for a way to insure our portion of Craig Farm remains agricultural — open space free of development,” said Bill Craig.
“Protecting this land provides connection to a KVLT-protected property on both sides of this easement, including the historic Craig Farm easement, allowing for wildlife corridors and open space,” said KVLT Executive Director Michelle Evans.
Keynote speaker for the meeting was internationally known naturalist Rudy Mancke, who hosted the NatureScene program on SC Public Television for many years, worked for the State Museum and was on the faculty of the University of South Carolina. He spoke to the group about the importance of local land preservation work.
“I knew KVLT’s founder Lindsay Pettus for many years and applaud KVLT for its years of grassroots conservation efforts,” Mancke said. “Humans are a part of nature, not separate from it, and conservation is essential for our health as well as the health of the environment.”
Manke has led a number of nature walks over the years for KVLT, and has been a friend and supporter since its founding.
Each year, KVLT presents two awards in memory of its founder, Lindsay Pettus, one for preservation of local history, and one for support of conservation of natural resources.
The Lindsay Pettus History Award was given jointly to John Craig and Johannes Tromp in recognition of their many years of historic preservation work, including the historic Craig Farm and its house, Kilburnie house (now a bed and breakfast), and the Old Presbyterian Church (now the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center) and its cemetery.
The Lindsay Pettus Conservation award was presented to Rudy Mancke in recognition of his lifetime of conservation education for the people of Lancaster and South Carolina. Mancke’s NatureScene TV program began in South Carolina, then expanded to national and then international broadcast networks.
“It is quite an honor to have my name placed next to the name of my friend, Lindsay Pettus, on this award,” Mancke said.
The awards presented were Bob Doster sculptures of the rocky shoals spider lily.
KVLT thanks John Craig and Johannes Tromp for hosting the meeting at the historic Craig Farm house and the nature walk on the nature trails around Kilburnie. The Craig Farm house is surrounded by an easement granted by the Craig Farm Foundation in 2017. KVLT President Mark Grier said he was pleased at the large attendance. KVLT Executive Director Michelle Evans gave an update on recent activities and coming events.
KVLT was organized in 1992 by Lindsay Pettus and a small group of conservationists. Its mission is to protect the natural resources, cultural resources, open lands, waters and vistas of aesthetic value in the Catawba River Valley and surrounding areas through voluntary cooperation with willing landowners, companies and public entities. For more information, contact the Katawba Valley Land Trust at 803-285-5801, email mevans@kvlt.org. The website is www.kvlt.org.