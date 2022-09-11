KATSOULIS COL 1 - Coach and Kiefer

Indian Land Middle School baseball team manager Kiefer Katsoulis and coach Matthew Taylor at a game last season. The school is hosting a hit-a-thon Sunday, Sept. 18, to help Kiefer’s family raise money for a van that can accommodate his power wheelchair.

 Courtesy of Steve Katsoulis

My wife, Jill, and I, along with Indian Land Middle School, are hosting a hit-a-thon fundraising event for our son, Kiefer, from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the ILMS baseball and softball fields.

Kiefer is an eighth-grader who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is often referred to as children’s ALS. His muscles are in constant decline, so as he’s gotten older his ability to walk has become limited.

