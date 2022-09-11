My wife, Jill, and I, along with Indian Land Middle School, are hosting a hit-a-thon fundraising event for our son, Kiefer, from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the ILMS baseball and softball fields.
Kiefer is an eighth-grader who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is often referred to as children’s ALS. His muscles are in constant decline, so as he’s gotten older his ability to walk has become limited.
In fact, other than short distances, he’s pretty much in a wheelchair. Currently, he spends most of his time in a manual wheelchair and does enjoy having his fellow classmates push him around at school. About a year and a half ago, he was approved for a power chair and he absolutely loves it.
The only problem is we can’t move it anywhere. It’s way too big for our vehicles. So we decided to start a GoFundMe to try and raise enough money to purchase an accessible van. Obviously, they are quite expensive (what isn’t?). At the same time, we wanted to come up with a community event to help in our cause.
Over the past couple of years, Kiefer has formed a special bond with his PE teacher, Matthew Taylor, at Indian Land Middle School. He has been so great with him, especially for a class where Kiefer doesn’t have a lot of ability to participate. They are great together. Taylor is also the baseball coach for the middle school.
Last year, after watching a YouTube video of TNT basketball host Ernie Johnson giving a motivational speech to the Alabama football team and talking about how his son, with the same disease as Kiefer, became the high school basketball team manager, I decided to reach out to coach Taylor to see if we could do something similar with Kiefer. I showed him the video and after we both wiped away tears, we set a plan in motion to have Kiefer be the team manager for the ILMS baseball team.
It couldn’t have worked out any better. Kiefer formed an incredible bond with his teammates. As coach Taylor said, this was just as much for those kids to learn about compassion as it was for Kiefer to be part of a team. They saw the struggles he had to go through just to make it to practice or the games. They knew when he was late it was most likely because he was at some grueling rehab after school.
While in school, they would come up to him in the hallways or fight to see who would push him. In fact, two of his teammates were in a class that Kiefer wasn’t in and someone was making fun of him for being in a wheelchair. After class, they went to coach Taylor and told him. Let’s just say the kid never made fun of him again. It was everything we could have hoped for.
As for the season, the team was just OK. But Kiefer was there in the dugout every evening he could be, screaming his lungs out. The team did their opening cheer gathered around Kiefer, while he led them in the “Warriors on me, Warriors on 3….1, 2, 3 Warriors” chant. After games, during the handshake line, you could see the other team’s players and coaches make an extra effort to high-five Kiefer. After one such game, the coach of the other team gave him the game ball.
The most incredible thing to happen was during the playoffs. The team shocked everyone and made it to the finals against the best team. It was a close game throughout and you could see the tension on Kiefer’s face, as it was a situation he’d never been in before.
And when their star player caught the final out, I looked at Kiefer and he didn’t know how to react. He just broke down crying. He was so overwhelmed with emotion. All the kids and fans came over and surrounded him. And, of course, the embrace between him and coach Taylor will be etched in my mind forever. It was such a touching and special moment. There were a lot of adults wiping away tears, led of course by Mom and Dad.
So that’s the long story on why we decided to do a hit-a-thon event to try and raise the money. We’ve received so many donations from within the community for the event. It’s been overwhelming.
Now, we are going to do whatever we can to get the community out there on Sept. 18. And, just as importantly, make as many kids aware as possible to go out and get pledges for the event. We have so many cool prizes, raffle for a customized Demarini bat, silent auction and food trucks and we’re hoping to have Homer from the Knights, as well as Larry Sprinkle at the event.
We think it’s going to be an amazing afternoon. We just want it to be as successful as possible. For more information, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/kieferskrew.