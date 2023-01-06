COLUMBIA — Keep Lancaster County Beautiful was honored during the 2022 Litter Summit in Myrtle Beach in early September.
COLUMBIA — Keep Lancaster County Beautiful was honored during the 2022 Litter Summit in Myrtle Beach in early September.
The event was hosted by PalmettoPride, in partnership with the South Carolina Litter Control Association.
Keep America Beautiful Affiliates representatives, litter prevention professionals and law enforcement officers gathered for the annual meeting, during which program updates and professional development trainings were offered to attendees. In addition, Keep SC Beautiful and the SC Litter Control Association (SCLCA) hold an awards luncheon during the conference.
Keep Lancaster County Beautiful was one of 31 Keep SC Beautiful affiliates honored with Affiliate Recognition Awards for being in good-standing with Keep America Beautiful.
“Being in good standing with the national organization is more than implementing programs in the three focus areas of Keep America Beautiful,” said Joseph Berry, PalmettoPride KSCB affiliate services manager. “It is about taking the extra steps to provide data and reports that are critical to the success of the behavior change model. Having so many affiliates to be recognized shows that there are outstanding groups in local communities dedicated to making their communities litter free and beautiful.”
This year, the SCLCA presented its David Thomas Award, named after PalmettoPride’s founder and a former state senator, to Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. Evette has been a champion for litter prevention since long before she became the lieutenant governor.
“As an elected official, she ensures that the conversations about litter happen at the state level. She pushes our agency heads and legislators to talk trash. She has spoken about the importance of litter prevention as an economic development issue,” said Steve Ward, outgoing president of SCLCA. “She understands the challenges we face as enforcement officers.”
Keep South Carolina Beautiful (KSCB), a division of PalmettoPride and the state affiliate for Keep America Beautiful Inc. (KAB), also presented awards.
This year, two individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions toward keeping South Carolina beautiful: Kathy Magnum with Keep Conway Beautiful as KSCB Board Member of the Year and Adam Marcinkoski with Beaufort Elementary School as KSCB Volunteer of the Year.
Two KSCB affiliates were recognized for outstanding litter prevention and beautification efforts: Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful’s SC Jeans for Teens as the KSCB Program of the Year and Keep Aiken County Beautiful’s Trash Bash at the Border for the KSCB Event of the Year.
There are 36 affiliates in the KSCB network, and two pre-certified affiliates.
For more information, contact info@palmettopride.org.