Kenneth Beckham, 67, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
A son of the late James William Beckham and late Katherine Hough, he was born Aug. 23, 1955, in Lancaster. He was married to D’Andrea Samuel Beckham.
He is survived by his wife of Kershaw; sons, Kenneth Samuel, Jeremy Beckham; daughter, Ashley Beckham; sisters, Linda Beckham, Peggy Beckham, Sandra Beckham; brothers, James Beckham Jr., Lorenzo Beckham; grandchildren, Aubren Lynn, Cedric Samuel, Kenley Moore, Ashlynn Beckham.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Leave condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.